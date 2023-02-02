Oil and Gas shares edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 387.44 points or 2.13% at 17773.83 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 10%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.99%),Petronet LNG Ltd (down 2.5%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.46%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.19%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.14%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.8%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.63%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.31%).

On the other hand, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.12%), moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 107.98 or 0.18% at 59600.1.

The Nifty 50 index was down 86.1 points or 0.49% at 17530.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 47.51 points or 0.17% at 27942.49.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 24.19 points or 0.28% at 8719.36.

On BSE,1541 shares were trading in green, 1861 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

