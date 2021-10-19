Jindal Steel & Power Ltd continues to stay supported

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 453.25, up 0.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 126.12% in last one year as compared to a 56.09% spurt in NIFTY and a 163.43% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 17.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6253.1, down 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 83.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 103.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 454.2, up 0.31% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 4.88 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

