Jindal Steel & Power Ltd extends winning spree

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 270.75, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 89.14% in last one year as compared to a 11.67% gain in NIFTY and a 23.98% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 270.75, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 13330.05. The Sensex is at 45332.4, up 0.56%. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has added around 28.93% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has added around 24.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3161.35, up 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 69.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 100.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 270.75, up 0.84% on the day. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is up 89.14% in last one year as compared to a 11.67% gain in NIFTY and a 23.98% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 14.5 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)