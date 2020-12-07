Aurobindo Pharma Ltd in demand

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 914.25, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 103.94% in last one year as compared to a 11.67% spurt in NIFTY and a 58.22% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 914.25, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 13331.2. The Sensex is at 45320.13, up 0.53%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has risen around 16.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12353.6, up 1.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 44.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 917.5, up 1.22% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 19.83 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

