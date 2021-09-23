Jindal Steel & Power Ltd rises for third straight session

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 369.8, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 125.21% in last one year as compared to a 64.52% jump in NIFTY and a 164.42% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 369.8, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.31% on the day, quoting at 17776.85. The Sensex is at 59761.68, up 1.42%. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has slipped around 0.79% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5524.65, up 1.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 89.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 3.95 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

