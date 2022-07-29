Jindal Steel & Power Ltd rises for third straight session

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 394.1, up 4.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.72% in last one year as compared to a 8.53% jump in NIFTY and a 4.76% jump in the Nifty Media index.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 394.1, up 4.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.05% on the day, quoting at 17107.4. The Sensex is at 57433.63, up 1.01%. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has gained around 19.7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 17.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5282.1, up 4.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 48.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 51.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 4.86 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

