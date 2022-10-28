Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Slides 2.93%

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has added 13.05% over last one month compared to 10.39% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 5.98% rise in the SENSEX

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd lost 2.93% today to trade at Rs 455.65. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 0.96% to quote at 19080.8. The index is up 10.39 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Authority of India Ltd decreased 2.3% and Vedanta Ltd lost 1.93% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 4.54 % over last one year compared to the 0% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has added 13.05% over last one month compared to 10.39% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 5.98% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 17530 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.8 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 577.7 on 11 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 304.2 on 22 Jun 2022.

