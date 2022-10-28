IFCI raises Rs 100 cr via preferential allotment to GoI

The long-term infrastructure financier raised Rs 100 crore through preferential allotment of shares to the Government of India (GoI).

The committee of directors at its meeting held on 27 October 2022, allotted 9,29,36,802 equity shares at Rs 10.76 each to GoI.

Following the allotment, GoI's stake in the company has increased from 64.86% to 66.35% of the total paid-up share capital of the company.

IFCI a non-banking finance company in the public sector. On a consolidated basis, IFCI reported net loss of Rs 208.61 crore in Q1 June 2022 as against net loss of Rs 701.65 crore in Q1 June 2021. Total income declined 20.7% to Rs 317.02 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 202

Shares of IFCI rose 1.46% to Rs 10.44 on Thursday, 27 October 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)