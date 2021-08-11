Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Spikes 4.03%, S&P BSE Metal index Rises 2.83%

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has added 6.08% over last one month compared to 9.92% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 4.42% rise in the SENSEX

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd rose 4.03% today to trade at Rs 416.9. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 2.83% to quote at 20830.74. The index is up 9.92 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Authority of India Ltd increased 3.66% and Hindalco Industries Ltd added 3.56% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 140.78 % over last one year compared to the 42.38% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has added 6.08% over last one month compared to 9.92% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 4.42% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.86 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 501.6 on 10 May 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 159.7 on 22 Sep 2020.

