Jindal Worldwide standalone net profit rises 11.84% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 25.69% to Rs 528.55 crore

Net profit of Jindal Worldwide rose 11.84% to Rs 5.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.69% to Rs 528.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 711.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.37% to Rs 32.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.59% to Rs 2016.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2113.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

528.55711.252016.552113.626.864.156.896.1717.9317.6486.4180.226.919.3942.7239.605.294.7332.0326.39

