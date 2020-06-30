Jindal Worldwide standalone net profit rises 11.84% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Jindal Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 953.70% in the December 2019 quarter
Jindal Saw consolidated net profit declines 93.71% in the March 2020 quarter
Jindal Stainless (Hisar) consolidated net profit rises 9.88% in the March 2020 quarter
Jindal Stainless consolidated net profit rises 21.33% in the December 2019 quarter
Ion Exchange (India) consolidated net profit declines 21.13% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 25.69% to Rs 528.55 croreNet profit of Jindal Worldwide rose 11.84% to Rs 5.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.69% to Rs 528.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 711.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.37% to Rs 32.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.59% to Rs 2016.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2113.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales528.55711.25 -26 2016.552113.62 -5 OPM %6.864.15 -6.896.17 - PBDT17.9317.64 2 86.4180.22 8 PBT6.919.39 -26 42.7239.60 8 NP5.294.73 12 32.0326.39 21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU