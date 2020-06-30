Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 9.68% in the December 2019 quarter
Central Bank of India gains on turnaround Q3 performance
FM meeting with heads of public sector banks gets deferred
-
Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 0.11 croreNet Loss of Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 213.33% to Rs 0.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.110.10 10 0.470.15 213 OPM %-100.00-200.00 --53.19-133.33 - PBDT-0.11-0.20 45 -0.25-0.20 -25 PBT-0.11-0.20 45 -0.26-0.21 -24 NP-0.11-0.21 48 -0.27-0.21 -29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU