JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Power shares slide
Business Standard

Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net Loss of Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 213.33% to Rs 0.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.110.10 10 0.470.15 213 OPM %-100.00-200.00 --53.19-133.33 - PBDT-0.11-0.20 45 -0.25-0.20 -25 PBT-0.11-0.20 45 -0.26-0.21 -24 NP-0.11-0.21 48 -0.27-0.21 -29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 14:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU