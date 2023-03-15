Jio launches its True 5G services in 34 new cities across the country

Jio True 5G will now be available across 34 additional cities in 10 States/Union Territories namely Amalapuram, Dharmavaram, Kavali, Tanuku, Tuni, Vinukonda(Andhra Pradesh), Bhiwani, Jind, Kaithal, Rewari (Haryana), Dharamshala, Kangra (Himachal Pradesh), Baramulla, Kathua, Katra, Sopore (Jammu & Kashmir), Haveri, Karwar, Ranebennur (Karnataka), Attingal (Kerala), Tura (Meghalaya),Bhawanipatna, Jatani, Khordha, Sundargarh (Odisha), Ambur, Chidambaram, Namakkal, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivakasi, Tiruchengode, Viluppuram (Tamil Nadu), Suryapet (Telangana).
