Jio launches its True 5G services in 34 new cities across the country

Reliance Jio today announced the launch of its True 5G services in 34 new cities across the country.

Jio True 5G will now be available across 34 additional cities in 10 States/Union Territories namely Amalapuram, Dharmavaram, Kavali, Tanuku, Tuni, Vinukonda(Andhra Pradesh), Bhiwani, Jind, Kaithal, Rewari (Haryana), Dharamshala, Kangra (Himachal Pradesh), Baramulla, Kathua, Katra, Sopore (Jammu & Kashmir), Haveri, Karwar, Ranebennur (Karnataka), Attingal (Kerala), Tura (Meghalaya),Bhawanipatna, Jatani, Khordha, Sundargarh (Odisha), Ambur, Chidambaram, Namakkal, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivakasi, Tiruchengode, Viluppuram (Tamil Nadu), Suryapet (Telangana).

