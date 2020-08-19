Zee Entertainment Enterprises standalone net profit declines 87.45% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Jayatma Enterprises standalone net profit rises 9.09% in the March 2020 quarter
Adani Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 95.04% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises shares tank nearly 14 pc after Q4 earnings
-
Sales decline 37.85% to Rs 1112.49 croreNet profit of Zee Entertainment Enterprises declined 87.45% to Rs 64.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 512.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 37.85% to Rs 1112.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1789.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1112.491789.89 -38 OPM %10.9939.52 -PBDT133.56779.46 -83 PBT88.85730.85 -88 NP64.27512.19 -87
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU