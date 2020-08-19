JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

TCNS Clothing Co. reports standalone net loss of Rs 45.33 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Zee Entertainment Enterprises standalone net profit declines 87.45% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 37.85% to Rs 1112.49 crore

Net profit of Zee Entertainment Enterprises declined 87.45% to Rs 64.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 512.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 37.85% to Rs 1112.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1789.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1112.491789.89 -38 OPM %10.9939.52 -PBDT133.56779.46 -83 PBT88.85730.85 -88 NP64.27512.19 -87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 19 2020. 07:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU