Jiya Eco-Products standalone net profit rises 14.18% in the June 2019 quarter

Sales rise 35.58% to Rs 49.65 crore

Net profit of Jiya Eco-Products rose 14.18% to Rs 6.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 5.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 35.58% to Rs 49.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 36.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales49.6536.62 36 OPM %14.0217.07 -PBDT6.385.68 12 PBT6.035.29 14 NP6.045.29 14

First Published: Mon, July 22 2019. 14:37 IST

