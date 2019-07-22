Jiya Eco-Products standalone net profit rises 14.18% in the June 2019 quarter

Sales rise 35.58% to Rs 49.65 croreNet profit of Jiya Eco-Products rose 14.18% to Rs 6.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 5.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 35.58% to Rs 49.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 36.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales49.6536.62 36 OPM %14.0217.07 -PBDT6.385.68 12 PBT6.035.29 14 NP6.045.29 14
