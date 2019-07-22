Srikalahasthi Pipes standalone net profit rises 93.06% in the June 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 14.55% to Rs 360.82 croreNet profit of Srikalahasthi Pipes rose 93.06% to Rs 33.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 17.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 14.55% to Rs 360.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 314.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales360.82314.99 15 OPM %15.868.17 -PBDT60.1730.21 99 PBT50.2521.17 137 NP33.3817.29 93
