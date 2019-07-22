Hindustan Media Ventures standalone net profit rises 200.53% in the June 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hindustan Media Ventures standalone net profit declines 59.10% in the March 2019 quarter
Bharat Forge standalone net profit rises 198.52% in the March 2019 quarter
Reliance Capital consolidated net at Rs 213 crore
Nippon Life Insurance ups stake in RNAM to 75 pc
Reliance Capital shares gain over 2 pc
-
Sales decline 3.80% to Rs 217.94 croreNet profit of Hindustan Media Ventures rose 200.53% to Rs 39.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 13.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales declined 3.80% to Rs 217.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 226.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales217.94226.56 -4 OPM %15.868.55 -PBDT54.5023.22 135 PBT48.7818.26 167 NP39.6713.20 201
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU