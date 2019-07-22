JUST IN
Hindustan Media Ventures spurts after stellar Q1
Hindustan Media Ventures standalone net profit rises 200.53% in the June 2019 quarter

Sales decline 3.80% to Rs 217.94 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Media Ventures rose 200.53% to Rs 39.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 13.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales declined 3.80% to Rs 217.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 226.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales217.94226.56 -4 OPM %15.868.55 -PBDT54.5023.22 135 PBT48.7818.26 167 NP39.6713.20 201

Mon, July 22 2019. 14:37 IST

