JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Hindustan Media Ventures spurts after stellar Q1
Business Standard

Abhijit Trading Company standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales reported at Rs 0.16 crore

Net profit of Abhijit Trading Company rose 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales0.160 0 OPM %50.000 -PBDT0.080.06 33 PBT0.080.06 33 NP0.080.06 33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 22 2019. 14:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU