Abhijit Trading Company standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2019 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.16 croreNet profit of Abhijit Trading Company rose 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales0.160 0 OPM %50.000 -PBDT0.080.06 33 PBT0.080.06 33 NP0.080.06 33
