JK Cement hardens after capacity addition at MP unit

JK Cement rose 2.46% to Rs 1798.45 after the company said its unit in Madhya Pradesh implemented additional capacity of 3 lakh tonnes per annum of white cement based wall putty.JK Cement has successfully implemented additional capacity of 3 lakh tonnes per annum of white cement based wall putty at J K White, a unit of the company in Madhya Pradesh. The unit also commenced commercial dispatches on 19 October 2020. Therefore, the installed capacity at J K White, Katni stands at 7 lakh tonnes per annum.
With this, the company has achieved white cement based wall putty manufacturing capacity of 12 lakh tonnes per annum.
Shares of JK Cement hit a record high of Rs 1821.10 in intraday trade today. The stock has gained 4.45% in two days.
JK Cement is engaged in manufacturing cement and cement products. The scrip has soared 124% from its 52-week low of Rs 800 hit on 23 March 2020.
