Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Divis Laboratories Ltd, Future Consumer Ltd, Info Edge (India) Ltd and Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 October 2020.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd crashed 3.65% to Rs 17.15 at 14:54 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Divis Laboratories Ltd tumbled 3.62% to Rs 3103.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22537 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45546 shares in the past one month.

Future Consumer Ltd lost 3.43% to Rs 6.76. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

Info Edge (India) Ltd shed 3.17% to Rs 3487. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10510 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13200 shares in the past one month.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd fell 3.17% to Rs 71.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 52111 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

