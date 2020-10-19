Hotel Rugby Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd, Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd, Alps Industries Ltd and LGB Forge Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 October 2020.

Hotel Rugby Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 1.26 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 200 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2815 shares in the past one month.

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd crashed 8.49% to Rs 3.99. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4985 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 827 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd lost 7.94% to Rs 11.01. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 198 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 266 shares in the past one month.

Alps Industries Ltd plummeted 6.19% to Rs 0.91. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1517 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4992 shares in the past one month.

LGB Forge Ltd fell 5.98% to Rs 2.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4244 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19368 shares in the past one month.

