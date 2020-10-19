Volumes jump at Bank of Maharashtra counter

Bank of Maharashtra saw volume of 58.83 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.01 lakh shares

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd, Polyplex Corporation Ltd, Amber Enterprises India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 October 2020.

Bank of Maharashtra saw volume of 58.83 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.01 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.62% to Rs.12.00. Volumes stood at 8.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd recorded volume of 2.38 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29844 shares. The stock gained 0.61% to Rs.846.60. Volumes stood at 42427 shares in the last session.

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd recorded volume of 26.81 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.66 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.91% to Rs.191.30. Volumes stood at 7.72 lakh shares in the last session.

Polyplex Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 4.87 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 82196 shares. The stock gained 3.25% to Rs.764.80. Volumes stood at 1.16 lakh shares in the last session.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd clocked volume of 11.03 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.98 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.72% to Rs.2,458.05. Volumes stood at 8.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)