JK Paper consolidated net profit rises 33.53% in the June 2019 quarter

Sales decline 10.31% to Rs 713.06 croreNet profit of JK Paper rose 33.53% to Rs 127.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 95.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales declined 10.31% to Rs 713.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 795.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales713.06795.01 -10 OPM %33.2525.23 -PBDT224.13178.44 26 PBT188.07147.27 28 NP127.1195.19 34
