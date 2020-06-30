Shilpa Medicare launches affordable drug for treatment of advance renal cell carcinoma

Under the brand name AXISHIL

Shilpa Medicare launched the Indian branded generic of Axitinib, an tyrosine kinase inhibitor drug with a brand name AXISHIL.

AXISHIL is available as 1 mg & 5 mg tablets in pack of 14's tablets in one bottle.

AXISHIL is used to treat patients suffering from Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC).

This novel targeted therapy attacks cancer cells without damaging normal cells, thus causing fewer side effects. There has been a_ significant improvement in survival rates in patients with advanced renal cancer due to advent of this novel targeted therapy.

Currently the monthly therapy cost of innovator is approximately Rs 1.66 lakh and with the launch of AXISHIL, monthly cost of treatment will be reduced drastically to Rs 14940/-. drastically to Rs. 14940/-.

