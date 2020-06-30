GE T&D India appoints Pitamber Shivnani as MD and CEO

With effect from 01 July 2020

GE T&D India announced the appointment of Pitamber Shivnani as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of GE T&D India with effect from 01 July 2020. Pitamber joined the Company on January 15, 2020, as the Chief Executive Officer, after 32 years with ABB.

The company also announced appointment of Sanjay Sagar as Independent Director on the Board of the Company for a period of five years with effect from 01 July 2020 up to 30 June 2025.

