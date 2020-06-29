JUST IN
Business Standard

Board of Minda Industries approves NCD issue of up to Rs 300 cr and rights issue of up to Rs 250 cr

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 29 June 2020

The Board of Minda Industries at its meeting held on 29 June 2020 has approved the offer, issue and allotment of non convertible debentures on private placement basis aggregating up to Rs 300 crore. The Board also approved rights issue of equity shares of the company upto an aggregate value not exceeding Rs 250 crore.

First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 19:33 IST

