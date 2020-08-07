Lemon Tree Hotels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 41.87 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 71.14% to Rs 40.67 croreNet Loss of Lemon Tree Hotels reported to Rs 41.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 71.14% to Rs 40.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 140.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales40.67140.93 -71 OPM %7.7731.61 -PBDT-40.5915.77 PL PBT-67.67-1.40 -4734 NP-41.87-1.67 -2407
