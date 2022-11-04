JMC Projects gains on bagging orders worth Rs 2,277 crore

JMC Projects (India) advanced 3.69% to Rs 114.10 after the company announced that it has secured new orders of Rs 2,277 crore in the domestic market.

The company has bagged water projects worth Rs 1,497 crore and buildings & factories (B&F) projects worth Rs 780 crore.

Commenting on securing new orders, S. K. Tripathi (managing director & CEO) commented, We are delighted with the new order wins in our Water and B&F business.

These new orders in the Water business will help us to strengthen our leadership and capabilities in the Water business. Our B&F business continues to diversify its clientele by adding reputed and marquee customers.

These orders, along with the orders announced earlier during the year, gives us confidence to achieve the targeted growth going forward.

JMC Projects (India) (JMC), a subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission, is one of the leading civil construction and infrastructure EPC company. JMC has emerged market leader in construction of buildings & factories (B&F), water, urban infrastructure and heavy civil.

