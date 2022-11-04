Volumes jump at Amara Raja Batteries Ltd counter

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd witnessed volume of 6.19 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 22.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27396 shares

GMM Pfaudler Ltd, Punjab & Sind Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Sun TV Network Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 November 2022.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd witnessed volume of 51419 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 11.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4635 shares. The stock increased 6.62% to Rs.1,989.40. Volumes stood at 4149 shares in the last session.

Punjab & Sind Bank recorded volume of 4.5 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 69313 shares. The stock gained 8.48% to Rs.18.55. Volumes stood at 1.3 lakh shares in the last session.

Indian Overseas Bank recorded volume of 28.29 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.08 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.82% to Rs.21.25. Volumes stood at 6.35 lakh shares in the last session.

Sun TV Network Ltd recorded volume of 1.02 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24368 shares. The stock gained 1.53% to Rs.553.05. Volumes stood at 16916 shares in the last session.

