JMC Projects (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 52.21 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 47.37% to Rs 498.38 crore

Net loss of JMC Projects (India) reported to Rs 52.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 20.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 47.37% to Rs 498.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 946.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales498.38946.92 -47 OPM %7.2213.43 -PBDT-20.8267.16 PL PBT-61.8331.75 PL NP-52.2120.61 PL

August 12 2020

