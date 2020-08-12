JMC Projects (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 52.21 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
JMC Projects jumps on bagging fresh orders
JMC Projects corrects on profit booking
JMC Projects (India) resumes toll collection on national highways
JMC Projects (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 54.76 crore in the March 2020 quarter
JMC Projects (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 34.38 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 47.37% to Rs 498.38 croreNet loss of JMC Projects (India) reported to Rs 52.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 20.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 47.37% to Rs 498.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 946.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales498.38946.92 -47 OPM %7.2213.43 -PBDT-20.8267.16 PL PBT-61.8331.75 PL NP-52.2120.61 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU