Mid India Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ind-Swift Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.03 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Maxgrow India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Neo Infracon reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Vision Cinemas reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the March 2020 quarter
I Power Solutions India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.06 croreNet Loss of Mid India Industries reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.060.06 0 OPM %16.67-16.67 -PBDT0.020 0 PBT-0.04-0.06 33 NP-0.04-0.06 33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU