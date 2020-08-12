Shriram Pistons & Rings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 47.05 crore in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 65.68% to Rs 149.16 crore

Net loss of Shriram Pistons & Rings reported to Rs 47.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 17.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 65.68% to Rs 149.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 434.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales149.16434.57 -66 OPM %-27.6310.82 -PBDT-40.4149.78 PL PBT-61.2926.59 PL NP-47.0517.52 PL

