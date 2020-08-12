Shriram Pistons & Rings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 47.05 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shriram Pistons & Rings consolidated net profit declines 70.68% in the March 2020 quarter
Samkrg Pistons & Rings standalone net profit declines 15.03% in the March 2020 quarter
Menon Pistons reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Board of Shriram Transport Finance Company approves private placement of NCDs up tp Rs 35,000 cr
Board of DCM Shriram approves private placement of NCDs up to Rs 300 cr
-
Sales decline 65.68% to Rs 149.16 croreNet loss of Shriram Pistons & Rings reported to Rs 47.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 17.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 65.68% to Rs 149.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 434.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales149.16434.57 -66 OPM %-27.6310.82 -PBDT-40.4149.78 PL PBT-61.2926.59 PL NP-47.0517.52 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU