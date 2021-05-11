JMC Projects records PAT of Rs 41 crore in Q4 FY21

JMC Projects (India) reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 41.44 crore in Q4 FY21 as against net loss of Rs 54.76 crore in Q4 FY20.

Net sales during the quarter increased 42.6% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1392.22 crore. The company posted a pre-tax profit of Rs 61.57 crore in the fourth quarter compared with pre-tax loss of Rs 52.32 crore reported in the same period last year.

The construction firm recorded a consolidated net loss of Rs 26.20 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 as against a net profit of Rs 1.20 crore in the year ended 31 March 2020. Net sales declined 0.6% to Rs 3844.46 crore in FY21 over FY20.

JMC Projects (India) (JMC), a subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission, is a civil engineering and EPC company.

The scrip gained 0.63% to currently trade at Rs 103.35 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)