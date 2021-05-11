Nava Bharat Venture climbs 17% in five days; hits 52-week high

Nava Bharat Ventures jumped 4.49% to Rs 96.50, extending gains for the fifth day.
The stock has added 17.83% in five sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 81.90 on 4 May 2021.
The scrip jumped 5.96% to hit the day's high at Rs 97.85, which is also a 52-week high for the counter.
The stock has added 187.20% from its 52-week low of Rs 33.60 recorded on 19 May 2020.
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has zoomed 51.38% while the benchmark Sensex has added 2.95% during the same period.
In a regulatory filing made after trading hours on Monday, the company said that it had synchronized the 60MW IPP in Odisha with the grid and has commenced power flows for merchant trade henceforth.
Nava Bharat Ventures has presence in ferro alloys, power, mining, agribusiness and healthcare services.
On a consolidated basis, the company posted a 168% jump in net profit to Rs 161.79 crore on a 29.5% rise in net sales to Rs 660.13 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
