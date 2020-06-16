Jost's Engineering Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.67 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 31.86% to Rs 22.52 croreNet loss of Jost's Engineering Company reported to Rs 2.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 31.86% to Rs 22.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 74.70% to Rs 1.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.29% to Rs 103.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 106.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales22.5233.05 -32 103.37106.89 -3 OPM %4.845.51 -7.685.24 - PBDT0.911.69 -46 6.624.59 44 PBT0.611.42 -57 5.413.63 49 NP-2.671.84 PL 1.044.11 -75
