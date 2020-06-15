RSWM reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.54 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 25.40% to Rs 611.96 crore

Net Loss of RSWM reported to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.40% to Rs 611.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 820.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 22.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 24.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.40% to Rs 2771.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2960.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

