Shoppers Stop reports standalone net loss of Rs 132.78 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.35% to Rs 709.17 crore

Net loss of Shoppers Stop reported to Rs 132.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 11.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.35% to Rs 709.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 791.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 140.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 78.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.88% to Rs 3380.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3481.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

709.17791.063380.983481.3110.807.4716.257.2832.1261.93388.55258.76-137.4716.40-50.66123.69-132.7811.45-140.9478.75

