Shoppers Stop reports consolidated net loss of Rs 127.22 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.86% to Rs 724.38 crore

Net loss of Shoppers Stop reported to Rs 127.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 6.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.86% to Rs 724.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 812.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 142.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 64.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.19% to Rs 3463.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3577.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

