Jost's Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 276.36% in the September 2021 quarter

Sales rise 25.71% to Rs 25.18 croreNet profit of Jost's Engineering Company rose 276.36% to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2020. Sales rose 25.71% to Rs 25.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 as against Rs 20.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2020. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2021Sep. 2020% Var.Sales25.1820.03 26 OPM %11.685.39 -PBDT2.991.05 185 PBT2.800.84 233 NP2.070.55 276
