JSPL board declares interim dividend

Jindal Steel & Power board after market hours on Tuesday approved an interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22.The board has fixed Saturday, 19 March, 2022 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend.
JSPL is an industrial powerhouse with a dominant presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors. The company's standalone net profit from continuing operations declined 23% to Rs 1,714 crore despite 37% increase in net revenue to Rs 11,955 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Shares of JSPL were trading 0.89% higher at Rs 472.15 on BSE
