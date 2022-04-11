JSW Energy (Barmer) update on lignite supply to its power plant

JSW Energy (Barmer) which operates a 1080 MW power plant at Barmer, Rajasthan, has received a notice from its JV and lignite supplier, Barmer Lignite Mining Company (BLMCL) (51% owned by Rajasthan State Mines and Minerals (RSMML) intimating that BLMCL has been directed by RSMML, to stop mining operations at the two lignite mines (Kapurdi and Jalipa) in Rajasthan within 15 days.
However, RSMML has been directed by the Government of Rajasthan to ensure uninterrupted lignite supply to the power plant. The company is in discussions with the Government of Rajasthan to ensure no impact on the power plant operations.
