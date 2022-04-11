Board of Kesoram Industries sets up demerger committee

-
-
To evaluate demerger of rayon, transparent paper and chemical biz to subsidiary Cygnet IndustriesThe Board of Kesoram Industries at its meeting held on 11 April 2022 has in-principle considered the proposal of demerging its rayon, transparent paper and chemical business carried out by the Company directly and through its wholly owned subsidiary Cygnet Industries and in this regards has setup a committee "Demerger Committee" to especially evaluate the proposal, engage relevant professionals and to do all such acts, deeds and things as necessary and expedient to give effect thereto.
