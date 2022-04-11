Wipro acquires US-based Convergence Acceleration Solutions

-
Wipro announced that it has acquired Convergence Acceleration Solutions, LLC (CAS Group), a U.
S.-based consulting and program management company that specializes in driving large-scale business and technology transformation for Fortune 100 communications service providers.
CAS Group's deep-rooted client relationships and strong domain expertise, combined with Wipro's execution capabilities will deliver an end-to-end professional services solution and immediate impact to clients. The joint entity will provide clients with services ranging from strategy development and planning to execution and implementation.
