JSW Utkal Steel receives environmental clearance for its greenfield integrated steel plant

-
ALSO READ
Sandur Manganese receives Environmental Clearance for change in plant configuration and product mix
IOT Utkal Energy Services standalone net profit rises 79.20% in the September 2021 quarter
JSW Steel announces brownfield expansion project at Ballari, Karnataka
JSW Steel Q3 FY22 crude steel production grows 28% Y-o-Y to 5.35 MT
JSW Energy commences operations at Vijayanagar-based solar project
-
JSW Utkal Steel (JUSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Steel has today received the environmental clearance (EC) for setting up of a greenfield Integrated Steel Plant (ISP) of 13.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) crude steel from the Union Ministry of Environment & Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC).
The capital expenditure for the modern, green and environment-friendly integrated steel plant (ISP) project is expected to be approx.
Rs. 65,000 crore including associated facilities. The phase-wise work for the project will start once the land is handed over to the company by the government of Odisha.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU