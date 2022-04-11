JSW Utkal Steel receives environmental clearance for its greenfield integrated steel plant

JSW Utkal Steel (JUSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Steel has today received the environmental clearance (EC) for setting up of a greenfield Integrated Steel Plant (ISP) of 13.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) crude steel from the Union Ministry of Environment & Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC).

The capital expenditure for the modern, green and environment-friendly integrated steel plant (ISP) project is expected to be approx.

Rs. 65,000 crore including associated facilities. The phase-wise work for the project will start once the land is handed over to the company by the government of Odisha.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)