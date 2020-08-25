JSW Energy CFO Jyoti Kumar Agarwal resigns

JSW Energy on Monday said its Director (Finance) Jyoti Kumar Aggarwal has resigned to pursue carrier opportunities outside the company.

Aggarwal will step down from the Directorship (Director - Finance) and as Key Managerial Personnel (Chief Financial Officer) of the company with effect from the close of business hours on 15 September 2020, the company added.

JSW Energy will announce the appointment of his successor in due course.

JSW Energy's consolidated net profit fell 7.5% to Rs 219.56 crore on a 25.2% decline in net sales to Rs 1,805.15 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Shares of JSW Energy rose 0.79% to Rs 57.30 on BSE. JSW Energy is an integrated power company primarily engaged in generation and sale of power. Its business segments include power generation, power transmission, mining, power trading and equipment manufacturing.

