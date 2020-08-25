Infosys Ltd extends losing spree

Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 941, down 0.68% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 17.25% in last one year as compared to a 3.89% rally in NIFTY and a 13.14% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Infosys Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 941, down 0.68% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 11488.35. The Sensex is at 38893.69, up 0.24%.Infosys Ltd has eased around 0.79% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18010.95, down 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 88.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 943.5, down 0.69% on the day. Infosys Ltd jumped 17.25% in last one year as compared to a 3.89% rally in NIFTY and a 13.14% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 25.25 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

