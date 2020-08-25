Tata Consultancy Services Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 2247.15, down 0.04% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 1.28% in last one year as compared to a 3.89% rally in NIFTY and a 13.14% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2247.15, down 0.04% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 11488.35. The Sensex is at 38893.69, up 0.24%.Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has gained around 1.83% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18010.95, down 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 37.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2250.05, down 0.18% on the day. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd tumbled 1.28% in last one year as compared to a 3.89% rally in NIFTY and a 13.14% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 27.53 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

