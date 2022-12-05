JSW Energy starts phase-wise commissioning of SECI X wind project

JSW Renew Energy Two, a step-down subsidiary, of JSW Energy has started phase-wise commissioning of 450 MW ISTS-connected Wind Power Project awarded under SECI tranche X at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu with commissioning of the first phase of 27 MW.

This is the company's first greenfield wind power project to be commissioned and is a testament of the group's project execution capabilities. The project has power purchase agreement with SECI for a period of 25 years.

In addition to this project, the company is also constructing 1.8 GW of greenfield renewable energy capacity in pursuit of reaching 10 GW capacity well ahead of its FY25 timelines, and 20 GW capacity by FY30.

