JSW Holdings standalone net profit rises 543.09% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 453.54% to Rs 70.41 croreNet profit of JSW Holdings rose 543.09% to Rs 59.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 9.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 453.54% to Rs 70.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 12.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales70.4112.72 454 OPM %97.7491.35 -PBDT68.8211.62 492 PBT68.8111.62 492 NP59.109.19 543
