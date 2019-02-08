JUST IN
Business Standard

JSW Holdings standalone net profit rises 8.30% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 3.44% to Rs 12.36 crore

Net profit of JSW Holdings rose 8.30% to Rs 9.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 3.44% to Rs 12.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 12.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales12.3612.80 -3 OPM %91.2690.16 -PBDT11.2811.54 -2 PBT11.2711.53 -2 NP9.929.16 8

