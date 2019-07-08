JSW Steel achieves crude steel production of 4.24 million tons in Q1

-
JSW Steel reported crude steel production 4.24 million tonnes for Q1 FY 2019-20, registering growth of 3% over corresponding quarter of FY 2018-19.
During the quarter, the production of flat rolled products stood at 2.91 million tonnes while that of long rolled products was 1.05 million tonnes, higher by 1% and 12% respectively over corresponding quarter of FY 2018-19.
